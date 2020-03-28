Guest Book View Sign Service Information Percell & Sons Funeral Home 120 Haycraft Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-6674 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Joyce E. Billups, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence.



Mrs. Billups was a native of Washington, D.C., and the second of four children born to the late Clifford (Sr.) and Lottie Moore.



Having graduated from Dunbar High School in D.C., she attended Miner's Teachers' College. She was employed by Elizabethtown Sportswear for four years and ran an in-home day care for many years.



She was a faithful and loyal member of Heritage International Christian Center.



She will be remembered for her love of sewing, knitting and crocheting. She loved to be surrounded by her family and was a very loving, caring person. She adopted babies throughout her life and always was thrilled when the children she cared for came to see her with their children.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lunnette "Cookie" Lowe; and a brother, Clifford C. Moore Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Horace Billups Jr. of Radcliff; two daughters, Patrice Howard (Tim) and Kimberly Houston, both of Radcliff; a son, Vernon E. Billups Sr of Jeffersonville, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Cleveland (John) and a brother, Vernon H. Moore, both of Maryland; and her pets, Miracle and Smokey.



There will be a private funeral for the family. She will be interred in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.



Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Joyce E. Billups, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence.Mrs. Billups was a native of Washington, D.C., and the second of four children born to the late Clifford (Sr.) and Lottie Moore.Having graduated from Dunbar High School in D.C., she attended Miner's Teachers' College. She was employed by Elizabethtown Sportswear for four years and ran an in-home day care for many years.She was a faithful and loyal member of Heritage International Christian Center.She will be remembered for her love of sewing, knitting and crocheting. She loved to be surrounded by her family and was a very loving, caring person. She adopted babies throughout her life and always was thrilled when the children she cared for came to see her with their children.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lunnette "Cookie" Lowe; and a brother, Clifford C. Moore Jr.Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Horace Billups Jr. of Radcliff; two daughters, Patrice Howard (Tim) and Kimberly Houston, both of Radcliff; a son, Vernon E. Billups Sr of Jeffersonville, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Cleveland (John) and a brother, Vernon H. Moore, both of Maryland; and her pets, Miracle and Smokey.There will be a private funeral for the family. She will be interred in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central.Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close