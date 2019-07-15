Joyce H. Britt

Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Obituary
Joyce H. Britt, 100, of Radcliff, passed away Sun­day, July 14, 2019, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Survivors include: a daughter, Patricia Stoess and her husband, Norman Sr.; six grandchildren, Mark Phelps and his wife, Veronica,

Tim Phelps and his wife, Jennifer, David Kirk, Norman Stoess Jr., Joy Parsley and her husband, Jeremy and Venesa Over­felt; and 15 great grandchildren.

The funeral for Mrs. Britt is at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the chapel of Chism Family Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the service.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com,
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 16, 2019
