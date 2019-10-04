Joyce M. "Jodi" Duncan, 67, of Glendale, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born Nov. 26, 1951, to Roy and Mary Brown Probus in Vine Grove. Joyce retired from the cafeteria at Central Hardin High School.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Duncan; a stepson, Jacob Duncan; and seven siblings, Betty Hulsey, Nellie (Moochie) Aleshire, Gary Probus, Roy Probus, Jimmy Martin, Bonnie Jean Reed and Charlette Probus.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Jimmy Perry and Jason Perry; three stepchildren, Jessica Duncan, James (Jimmy) Duncan and Jonathan Duncan; four grandchildren, Klayton Duncan, Austin Holt, Madison Figley and Dakota Duncan; three siblings, Anthony (Fuzzy) Martin, Shirley (Sam) Horton and Raymond Martin; and numerous friends and other family members, not named, but not forgotten.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 5, 2019