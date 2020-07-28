1/
Joyce Mae (Stillwell) Givan
Joyce Mae Stillwell Givan, 78, of Eastview, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Hardin County and a 1962 graduate of Lynnvale High School. She was a member of Mount Olive Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Goldenrod Homemakers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harley Givan; her parents, Evan and Dorothy Wood Stillwell; and a brother, Frank Stillwell.

Survivors include two children, Jennifer Ray and Doug (Alisa) Givan; and a grandson, Harley Lea (Madison) Ray, all of Eastview; and two sisters, Jean Humphrey of Cecilia and Barbara Jo Potter of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Glenn Cornett officiating. Burial follows in Mount Olive Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
