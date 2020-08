Juan Paxtian-Cansino, 48, of Radcliff, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.



He was a native of San Andres, Mexico, and worked as a cook at El Camino.



He was preceded is death by his parents, Jose Paxtian and Venancia Cansino.



Survivors include his wife, Alfonsina Millan Paxtian; his four children, Isabel, Norma, Rocio and Lidia Paxtian; four siblings, Santiago, Angela, Maria Esther and Candelaria Paxtian-Cansino.



The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with Father Juan Luis Orozco-Gomez officiating. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



