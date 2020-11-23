Juanita Hazelwood Routt, 90, of Sonora, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in her home.
She was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Grayson County and was the wife of William L. Routt for more than 71 years. She was the daughter of Ewell and Eula Williams Hazelwood and was a member of First Baptist Church of Sonora for more than 60 years. She was active in several positions, her favorite being "Keenager" coordinator for the senior church members and she started the bereavement meals as a project for her Sunday school class.
Her hobbies were cooking, reading, collecting antique dishes and traveling. This included a trip to Egypt and the Holy Land.
She retired from PNC Bank as a teller and at one point was a medical assistant for Dr. R.T. Routt and clerk typist for Hardin County Health Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley Hornback; and her husband, Roy.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Bob) Wilkerson of Upton and Sally Routt of Lexington; two sisters, Ann (Johnnie) Knight of Upton and Rita Jo (Mark) Travis of Dawson Springs; a brother, Darrell (Phyllis) Hazelwood of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Chad (Tiffany) Wilkerson, Morgan Routt and Megan (Michael) Dale; and eight great-grandchildren, Bradley, Talon, Hailey Marie, Hailey Leah, Zoe, Barrett, Zane and Salem.
The funeral is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at First Baptist Church of Sonora with Brother Tony Carson and Brother LeRoy Scott Routt officiating. Graveside service and burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Because of COVID 19, the family asks every visitor wear a mask or face cover, practice social distancing and adhere to the new government guidelines.
Donations can be given to the American Cancer Society
.