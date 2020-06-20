Juanita L. Hall Brewer, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence.



Juanita served as Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 318 in Hodgenville for six different years, as well as other offices in the order. She was a member of E-town No. 174 Order of the Eastern Star, at present, as the Hodgenville order has disbanded.



In her earlier years, she was a devoted Sunday school teacher at Middle Creek Baptist Church and Friendship No. 2 Baptist Church, where she has her membership. She attended school at Rineyville.



She stayed busy, as a bookkeeper for A&W Standard Station, Factory Outlet Furniture Store and Lincoln Realty. She also worked for Joel Ray Sprowls, where she retired from there in 1989 because of vocal cord problems.



She was very active in politics, having served faithfully as the Democratic chair-lady for the LaRue County Democratic Party. She was also the chair-lady for Wendell Ford and Todd Hollenbach, when they ran for governor; as well as working as chair-lady for Dee Huddleston's campaign.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, David S. Brewer; her parents, Howard and Ruthie Pepper Hall; a brother, George Howard Hall; two sisters, Betty Lou Hall and Vonnie Dew Hall; and Jess and Ethel Duff, who were like parents to her.



Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Hill of Elizabethtown, Joan (Brother Steve) Hill of Glendale and Judy (Don) Stith of Hodgenville; a brother, Jesse Sterling Hall and a great sister-in-law, Elaine Hall of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Catherine Stark of Indiana and Bonnie (Mark) Firth of Elizabethtown; five granddaughters, Tammy (Scott) Etherton, Stephanie Hill, Tamara (Jeff) Hume, Melanie (Justin) Hart and Heather (Jonathan) Janes; four great-grandchildren, Addi and Madi Etherton, Ayden Hume and Brayden Janes; and several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brothers Ron Lewis, Gerald Gardner and Dewey Keys Jr. officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

