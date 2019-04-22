Juanita Rickett, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, a 1951 graduate of Rineyville High School and a member of Calvary Baptist Mission and the DAR. She was a homemaker until her children were grown, was the first manager of Oak Ridge Apartments and was the retired office manager at Landmark Management.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Clark Mobley and Daisy VanMeter Mobley; two daughters, Sheryl Ann (Johnny) Edmondson and Terri Allan Bardwell; a brother, Shelby Stuart (Margie) Mobley; and one sister, Anna Laverne (Dick) Elam.



Survivors include two sons, Mark (Carla) Rickett of Elizabethtown and John W. "Jack" (Nona) Rickett of Cave City; a daughter, Kathy Anita (Bill) Freeman of Elizabethtown; a brother, Edward Clark (Mary Lou) Mobley of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Holzerland, Leslie (Sean) Lewis, Matthew (Kendall) Edmondson, Jonathan (Amy) Bardwell, Timothy (Missy) Bardwell, Zachary Freeman, Kasey (Zach) Murphy, Adam Rickett and Emily Rickett; four great-grandchildren, Nate, Cooper, Lilah Grace "LG" and Stevie Allan and John Edmondson II due in May and twins due in July.



Graveside services were Monday at Hardin Memorial Park.

