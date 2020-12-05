1/1
Juanita Ruth (Fentress) VanMeter
Juanita Ruth Fentress VanMeter, 96, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.

She was a native of Grayson County and retired from Fort Knox civil service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jacob VanMeter; her daughter, Barbara VanMeter McDowell; her parents, David Crockett and Elizabeth Whitely Fentress; and two sisters, Anita Fentress Buck and Lottie Pendygraft.

Survivors include two grandchildren, John David (Penny) McDowell of Glendale and Charles Douglas (Wendy) McDowell of Macon, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Douglas, Tiffany McDowell, Taylor McDowell, Tara McDowell Nobles, Aaron Jacob McDowell and Trenton Phillip McDowell; and six great-grandchildren.

Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
50 Main Street
Munfordville, KY 42765
(270) 524-4400
