Juanita Ruth Fentress VanMeter, 96, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.



She was a native of Grayson County and retired from Fort Knox civil service.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jacob VanMeter; her daughter, Barbara VanMeter McDowell; her parents, David Crockett and Elizabeth Whitely Fentress; and two sisters, Anita Fentress Buck and Lottie Pendygraft.



Survivors include two grandchildren, John David (Penny) McDowell of Glendale and Charles Douglas (Wendy) McDowell of Macon, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Douglas, Tiffany McDowell, Taylor McDowell, Tara McDowell Nobles, Aaron Jacob McDowell and Trenton Phillip McDowell; and six great-grandchildren.



Because of current state mandates, the funeral will be for immediate family only. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



