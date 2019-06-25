Judith Gayle Whitaker Scott, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
Survivors include two sons, David Boyd Scott Jr. "Scotty" and Craig Colburn; a daughter, Lindsay Rebecca Edwards; her mother, Mildred Wall Whitaker; and eight grandchildren.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Entombment follows in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 26, 2019