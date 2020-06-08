Judy Ann Lilly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Ann Lilly, 74, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Judy was a member of Grace Heartland Church. She retired from UARCO and was a sales associate at Walmart No. 1165.

Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Parker (Michael Biggs) and Elizabeth Key; two sisters, Nellie Jurgenson and Linda DiPietro; a brother, Damon Padgett; and four grandchildren, Sierra Parker, Jasmine Parker, Destiney Nelson and Ricky Starry.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Noel officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 8 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved