Judy Ann Lilly, 74, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Judy was a member of Grace Heartland Church. She retired from UARCO and was a sales associate at Walmart No. 1165.



Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Parker (Michael Biggs) and Elizabeth Key; two sisters, Nellie Jurgenson and Linda DiPietro; a brother, Damon Padgett; and four grandchildren, Sierra Parker, Jasmine Parker, Destiney Nelson and Ricky Starry.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Noel officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.





