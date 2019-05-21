Judy Fancher

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Fancher.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy Fancher, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Satur­day, May 18, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Fancher; a daughter, Christy Fancher Fuller; a son, Charles Grider; her father, William F. Finn; and a sister, Carolyn Martin.

Survivors include her mother, Frances Watkins and her husband, Bill; two grandchildren, Destiny Lewis and Kyler Lewis; three sisters, Brenda Humphrey, Connie Hughes and Donna Harper; one brother, William E. Finn; a special friend, David Lane; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Fancher is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, with Pastor Martin Tucker officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.