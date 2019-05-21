Judy Fancher, 67, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Fancher; a daughter, Christy Fancher Fuller; a son, Charles Grider; her father, William F. Finn; and a sister, Carolyn Martin.
Survivors include her mother, Frances Watkins and her husband, Bill; two grandchildren, Destiny Lewis and Kyler Lewis; three sisters, Brenda Humphrey, Connie Hughes and Donna Harper; one brother, William E. Finn; a special friend, David Lane; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Fancher is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, with Pastor Martin Tucker officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2019