Judy Nall Veirs, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.
She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church. She had a deep love for Christ, her family and flowers. She was the unofficial Paula Dean of E'town and very motherly to anyone who came into her house.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Allen Nall Sr. and Minnie Rovilla Lutz Nall; a brother, Eddie Nall Jr; and a grandson, Jackson Paul Veirs.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David C. Veirs; two children, Philip (Mary Jo) Veirs and Trish (Bill) Mullins, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Marty Nall; three sisters, Brenda Waters, Carolyn Burton and Kim Chappell; and four grandchildren, Russell Veirs, David Veirs, Layne Veirs and Wade Mullins.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday at Tunnel Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Josh Looten officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019