Judy Nall Veirs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Nall Veirs.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tunnel Hill Bap­tist Church
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tunnel Hill Bap­tist Church
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Tunnel Hill Bap­tist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy Nall Veirs, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.

She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church. She had a deep love for Christ, her family and flowers. She was the unofficial Paula Dean of E'town and very motherly to anyone who came into her house.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Allen Nall Sr. and Minnie Rovilla Lutz Nall; a brother, Eddie Nall Jr; and a grandson, Jackson Paul Veirs.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David C. Veirs; two children, Philip (Mary Jo) Veirs and Trish (Bill) Mullins, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Marty Nall; three sisters, Brenda Waters, Carolyn Bur­ton and Kim Chappell; and four grandchildren, Russell Veirs, David Veirs, Layne Veirs and Wade Mullins.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday at Tunnel Hill Bap­tist Church with Bro. Josh Looten officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.