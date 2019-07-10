Judy Raizor Dawson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Raizor Dawson.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy Raizor Dawson, 73, of Big Clifty, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Pavilion in Louisville.

She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church. She retired from Hardin County Schools, where she was a former Teacher of the Year and her students called her "Ms. D." She loved taking mission trips and singing in church. She won many ribbons for sewing at the Kentucky State Fair and she loved crafting. After her retirement, she worked for Barnes and Noble where she helped supply books to area schools as the community relations manager.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Ferris and Mary Alice Sherrard Raizor; and a brother, Samuel F. Raizor.

She is survived by two children, Michael Dawson (Geraldine) of Louisville and Sara Lewis (Billy) of Big Clifty; two brothers, Walter A. "Tony" Raizor (Rona) of Cecilia and David H. Raizor (Susan) of Windermere, Florida; a sister, Jeana M. Pugliese of Louisville; four grandchildren, Brandon Dawson (Audrianna), Michaela Dawson, Mackenzie Lewis and Connor Lewis; and a great-grandchild, Raylin Dawson, with one on the way.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.