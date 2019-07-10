Judy Raizor Dawson, 73, of Big Clifty, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Pavilion in Louisville.
She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church. She retired from Hardin County Schools, where she was a former Teacher of the Year and her students called her "Ms. D." She loved taking mission trips and singing in church. She won many ribbons for sewing at the Kentucky State Fair and she loved crafting. After her retirement, she worked for Barnes and Noble where she helped supply books to area schools as the community relations manager.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Ferris and Mary Alice Sherrard Raizor; and a brother, Samuel F. Raizor.
She is survived by two children, Michael Dawson (Geraldine) of Louisville and Sara Lewis (Billy) of Big Clifty; two brothers, Walter A. "Tony" Raizor (Rona) of Cecilia and David H. Raizor (Susan) of Windermere, Florida; a sister, Jeana M. Pugliese of Louisville; four grandchildren, Brandon Dawson (Audrianna), Michaela Dawson, Mackenzie Lewis and Connor Lewis; and a great-grandchild, Raylin Dawson, with one on the way.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 11, 2019