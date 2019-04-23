Judy Stone Cole, 71, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
Mrs. Cole was retired from civil service at Fort Knox and enjoyed traveling on cruise ships.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired Master Sgt. Carl Cole; her mother, Anna Lou Stone; and a sister, Rebecca Stone.
Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Richlie and her husband, Michael, of Brandenburg and Laura Durham and her husband, Tony, of Vine Grove; her father, Howard Stone of Florida; five grandchildren, Tylaer, Danielle, Kaylie, Allyson and Logan; a great-grandson, Thomas; a sister, Mary Ann Coppa of Florida; a brother, Jeffrey Stone of Louisville; and a host of extended family and friends.
The funeral is at noon Monday, April 29, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019