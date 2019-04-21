Julia Ann "Judy" Cleaver, 60, passed away at her home Friday, April 19, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born in Elizabethtown, she was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Rineyville, a 1976 graduate of North Hardin High School and an avid University of Kentucky fan. Judy retired from the pre-trial office of the Hardin County court system and St. James
School cafeteria, where she also worked in their after school program.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lee Cleaver; an infant daughter, Jessica Elizabeth; her parents, Charles E. and Lucille Mattingly; and a brother, Billy Mattingly.
Judy is survived by her sons, Leo Edward (Sandra) Pike, Bill (Beth) Cleaver and Devan (Samantha) Cleaver; a daughter, Leeanna Cleaver; grandchildren, Ashton Pike, Demi Cleaver, Dray Cleaver, Piper Cleaver, Pattyn Cleaver and Leiah Jones; her brother, Jim (Jan) Mattingly; four sisters, Anna Mattingly, Lou O'Brien, Dorothy (Dan) Peterson and Patty (John) Arnett; and several nieces and
nephews.
A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019