Julia Frances Sparks, 85, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at , Blue Ash, Ohio.
Julia was born March 3, 1935, in Dover to the late Lawrence Raymond and Mary Pauline Hawk Laycock. She retired from Browning's Manufacturing as its corporate travel agent.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Rebecca Rae Hart.
She is survived by her two sons, William Raymond Sparks II and Troy Raymond Sparks; her daughter, Paula Parker; five grandchildren, Rebecca Parker, Matthew (Jessica) Parker, T.J. (Ashley) Hill, Erica (Derek) Blair and Brent Sparks; eight great-grandchildren, Leo Hill, William Hill, Dominic Blair, Alyssa Blair, Gabriel Toncray, Keslee Warner, Lucas Parker and Riley Lykins.
Private graveside services for Julia were Friday, May 1, at Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Brell & Son Funeral Home in Maysville handled arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at brellandson.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 3, 2020