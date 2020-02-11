June Wheatley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Wheatley.
Obituary
Send Flowers

June Wheatley, 84, of Radcliff, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Franklin Wheatley; and a daughter, Betty Jo Wise.

She is survived by a son, William Wheatley of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Gayle (Mack) Elliott of Rad­cliff; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.