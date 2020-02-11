June Wheatley, 84, of Radcliff, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Franklin Wheatley; and a daughter, Betty Jo Wise.
She is survived by a son, William Wheatley of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Gayle (Mack) Elliott of Radcliff; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020