Justin Matthew Taylor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Matthew Taylor.
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Justin Matthew Taylor, 19, of Cecilia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Clarksville, Indiana, to Thomas and Melinda Fambrough Taylor. He was a machine operator for Metal Sales in New Albany.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Chester Watson Sr.

Survivors include his parents; a brother, Austin Taylor of Cecilia; his grandparents, Robert and Brenda Fambrough of Louisville and Deborah Watson of Cecilia; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will have a gathering at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.