Justin Matthew Taylor, 19, of Cecilia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Clarksville, Indiana, to Thomas and Melinda Fambrough Taylor. He was a machine operator for Metal Sales in New Albany.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Chester Watson Sr.
Survivors include his parents; a brother, Austin Taylor of Cecilia; his grandparents, Robert and Brenda Fambrough of Louisville and Deborah Watson of Cecilia; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will have a gathering at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019