Kaleb Ian Fogle, 19, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a native of Hardin County, a 2019 graduate of Central Hardin High School and was employed at Walmart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Lee Fogle; and grandparents, Doc Fogle, Frances Hazel Vowels and Roy A. Vowels.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa Vowels Fogle of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Nolan D. Fogle of Vine Grove and Jarrett E. Fogle of Hawaii; two sisters, Rachel E. Vowels of Nicholasville and Jessica E. Fogle Gibbs of Brandenburg; grandmother, Virginia K. Fogle of Vine Grove; a niece, Peyton Fogle; two nephews, Owen Gibbs and Levi Gibbs; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Masks are recommended to be worn at the funeral home.
