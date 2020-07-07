1/1
Kaleb Ian Fogle
Kaleb Ian Fogle, 19, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was a native of Hardin County, a 2019 graduate of Central Hardin High School and was employed at Walmart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Lee Fogle; and grandparents, Doc Fogle, Frances Hazel Vowels and Roy A. Vowels.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Vowels Fogle of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Nolan D. Fogle of Vine Grove and Jarrett E. Fogle of Hawaii; two sisters, Rachel E. Vowels of Nicholasville and Jessica E. Fogle Gibbs of Brandenburg; grandmother, Virginia K. Fogle of Vine Grove; a niece, Peyton Fogle; two nephews, Owen Gibbs and Levi Gibbs; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Masks are recommended to be worn at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to a gofundme.com account called Fogle family funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
