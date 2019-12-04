Karen Sue "Dougherty" Langham, 67, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
She loved to be immersed in any book and lose track of time and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, and her mother Lydia "Lawhun" Dougherty; and two brothers, Dennis Dougherty Sr. and William "Bill" Dougherty.
Survivors include three children, Jennifer Langham, Thomas Langham and Amy Langham; a brother, Brian Dougherty; aunts, several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral Liturgy is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Saint Anthony Church in Effingham, Illinois, celebrated by Father Michal Rosa.
Friends may visit with the family from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. prior to mass.
A graveside service will be at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to CEFS Literacy Program in Effingham in Karen's honor.
Condolences may be left at www.debaunfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019