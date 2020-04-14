Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Sue Long. View Sign Service Information Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel 10304 Dixie Hwy Louisville , KY 40272 (502)-935-0056 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Sue Long, 72, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, with her family by her side at her home in Eastview.



Karen was born Sept. 8, 1947, in San Diego, California, to Sam and Betty Barnett Cotner. She grew up in Fontana, California. She married Jimmy (Jim) Long on Oct. 1, 1963, in Fontana. Together they raised two sons and a daughter. Karen was a homemaker until their youngest child was around 10 years old. She spent most of her career in California working for San Antonio Hospital in Fontana as a housekeeper. There she met lifelong friends and enjoyed her independence of being able to be in the workforce. In 1993, Karen and her husband, Jim, relocated to Hodgenville. She continued her career in housekeeping services, retiring from Hardin Memorial Hospital. Karen enjoyed simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family and having those she loved over for a good meal. You could guarantee you'd never leave hungry. Karen always was thinking of others. She had an infectious warm, kind, giving spirit that others were drawn to. During the last few years of her life Karen was baptized; reestablishing her connection with Christ. Her love and devotion to her family fills our hearts with nothing but beautiful memories.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Betty Cotner; her sister, Sandra "Sandy" Cotner; her two brothers, Michael and Joe Cotner; and her husband Jimmy Long.



Karen is survived by her two sons and their spouses, John and Deanna Long and Mark and Lisa Long; and her daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Pendleton; her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Justin Parker, Amber and Robert Stevenson, Nicole Pendleton, Austin Pendleton, Justin Long, Adam and Celeste Long, Katrina Long and Nick Long; her seven great-grandchildren, Ava and Owen Parker, Mira Snyder, Samuel Fair, Abagail Pendleton, Avery Pendleton and Adalyn Pendleton.



