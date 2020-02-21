Kari Elizabeth Cook

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Kari Elizabeth Cook, 17, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Kari was a senior at North Hardin High School, where she was a member of Future Farmers of America. She also was a student teacher at Woodland Elementary School.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Diane Price; a paternal great-grandpa, James William Burchfield; and maternal great-grandparents, Herman and Goldie Elizabeth Gray.

Survivors include a sister, Shayla Price; her grandparents, James and Barbara Burchfield; five aunts and uncles, Linda Windham and her husband, Fred, James Arlie Burchfield, Michael David Burchfield, Amy Garth and her husband, Ed, and Billie Jo Brown; a paternal great-grandmother, Imogene Burchfield; and several great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, family and friends.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Tim Burge officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020
