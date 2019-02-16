Karl Keith Baker, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 4, 1929 to William Reece and Flossie Johnson Baker in London. He graduated from Murray State University and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, beginning his career at the downtown Showers and Hayes Drugstore. He became a part-owner of Showers and Hayes Plaza Drugs in the Elizabethtown Shopping Center. He later managed Lincoln Trail Pharmacy in Radcliff, where he retired.
Keith was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was also an avid golfer and music lover, singing for many years with the Hardinaires Barbershop Singers and several other groups in Hardin County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Terry Baker; and sister-in-law, Jean Baker.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, LaNeil Powell Baker of Elizabethtown; daughter and son-in-law, Karla and Richard Walker of Boca Raton, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Randy Puryear of Maryville, Tennessee; and son and daughter-in-law, John and Darla Baker of Paducah; four grandchildren, Rachel Walker of Miami, Florida, Megan Walker of Jacksonville, Florida, Aaron Puryear and Daniel Puryear of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
The family greatly appreciates the staff and care received at Allegro Senior Living in Elizabethtown.
A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
