Karl Michael Pendleton, 64, of Vine Grove, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Terri Pendleton; two children, Christopher Butler and Kendra Bashant; three granddaughters, a stepgranddaughter, a great-grandson on the way and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
A memorial mass is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020