Karl Michael Pendleton

Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-5122
Obituary
Send Flowers

Karl Michael Pendleton, 64, of Vine Grove, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Terri Pendleton; two children, Christopher Butler and Kendra Bashant; three granddaughters, a stepgranddaughter, a great-grandson on the way and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

A memorial mass is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.