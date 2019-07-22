Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Katherine Hunt Allgood. View Sign Service Information Hager Funeral Home 633 Bland Street Brandenburg , KY 40108 (270)-422-2132 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hager Funeral Home 633 Bland Street Brandenburg , KY 40108 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Buck Grove Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Buck Grove Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Katherine Hunt Allgood, 100, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home.



Mrs. Allgood was born April 18, 1919, the daughter of Henry Seymore and Carrie Miller Hunt. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Buck Grove Baptist Church.



Mrs. Allgood was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Curtiss; her daughter, Jane Ann Leggett; and her grandson-in-law, Martin Sherrard.



She is survived by her son, David (Terry) Allgood of Ekron; her son-in-law, William Leggett of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Deidra A. Sherrard of Ekron, Carrie (Joe B.) Esenbock of Nicholasville, David (Marcia) Allgood II of Ekron, Clay (Tonya) Leggett of Lexington, Dana (Brad) Hockman of Brandenburg, Curtis (Trelawny) Cochran and Brad (Sherri) Cochran, both of Elizabethtown, Heath (Jennifer) Lehman of Clarksville, Tennessee; and 23 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Buck Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. David Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Buck Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Mrs. Allgood's grandchildren.



Visitation is from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Buck Grove Baptist Church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Buck Grove Cemetery Association.



