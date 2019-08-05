Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Keyes Bondurant. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Keyes Bondurant, 84, of Union City, Tennessee, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at The Arbors at The Etheridge House.



Mrs. Bondurant was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Lexington to the late John and Clarice Day Keyes.



She was a homemaker, politician and a community leader. On Aug. 31, 1952, she married James Elliot Bondurant. He passed away Dec. 26, 2013.



She graduated from University High School in Lexington and attended the University of Kentucky.



Her hobbies included cooking, gardening arranging, singing and watching UK basketball.



She was director of the LaRue County Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky State representative for two terms in the Democrat Party, president of the Women's Club, co-chaired the publication of the LaRue County Kitchens cookbook and was a member of First Baptist Church in Union City.



Mrs. Bondurant is survived by a daughter, Jane Elizabeth Bondurant of Franklin, Tennessee; a son, Jim (Mary Nita) Bondurant of Union City; a grandson, Dr. Dylan (Courtney) Bondurant of Union City; a granddaughter, Katie Bondurant (Jeremy) Creech of Franklin; three great-grandsons, Charlie Creech of Franklin and Bo Bondurant and Brooks Bondurant, both of Union City; two great-granddaughters, Hattie Creech of Franklin and Rylan Bondurant of Union City.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Rachel Marshall officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Pallbearers will be family and friends.



Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

