Kathleen Cundiff Pence
Kathleen Cundiff Pence, 92, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her residence in King, North Carolina.

She was a native of Hardin County and lived in Summit most of her life. She retired from Elizabethtown Sportswear and was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Elizabethtown Church of Christ and fed more gospel preachers at her kitchen table than most people can even imagine. She was one of the best cooks in Hardin County and could put a meal on the table for 12 in the drop of a hat. If in doubt, just ask anyone who ever enjoyed the privilege by being fed by this great lady.

Her husband of 70 years, William Fred Pence; parents, Hendrix and Laura Cundiff; a son, Ronald Joe Pence; three brothers, Posie Cundiff, Thomas Cundiff and Ezra Cundiff; and three sisters, Ollie Cundiff, Marie Burkhead and Halloween Riddle McKinney, preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Wm. Jerry Pence (Linda) of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Pence of Cape Coral, Florida; a sister-in-law, Sue Pence of Elizabethtown; and seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Because of Kentucky pandemic restrictions, only 25 people are allowed to attend funerals. No visitation will be held and only invited family members may attend the funeral service. John Board and Ronnie Carter from Elizabethtown Church of Christ will officiate. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Elizabethtown Church of Christ.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
