Kathleen Edna Corbin

Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Obituary
Kathleen Edna Corbin, 75, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Corbin was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by two children.

Survivors include her husband, Jon Corbin Sr.; four children, June Elizabeth Kelley and her husband, Brian, Jon Corbin Jr.and his wife, Cheryl, Bruce Edward Corbin and his wife, Amanda, Donald Corbin and his wife, Terri; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Brown and Sharlene Kostritza; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Corbin is at 1 p.m. Wednes­day, Jan. 15, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
