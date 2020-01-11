Kathleen Edna Corbin, 75, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Corbin was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by two children.
Survivors include her husband, Jon Corbin Sr.; four children, June Elizabeth Kelley and her husband, Brian, Jon Corbin Jr.and his wife, Cheryl, Bruce Edward Corbin and his wife, Amanda, Donald Corbin and his wife, Terri; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Brown and Sharlene Kostritza; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral for Mrs. Corbin is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020