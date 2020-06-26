Kathleen Guynell "Kathy" Stidham
Kathleen Guynell "Kathy" Stidham, 61, of Radcliff, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis "Spank" Stidham; a son, Jamie Plyman; a daughter, Sheri Stidman; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cremation was chosen with no visitation or service scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
