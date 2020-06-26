Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathleen Guynell "Kathy" Stidham, 61, of Radcliff, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include her husband, Dennis "Spank" Stidham; a son, Jamie Plyman; a daughter, Sheri Stidman; five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.



Cremation was chosen with no visitation or service scheduled at this time.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store