Kathleen June Baughman, 58, of Cecilia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was a 1980 graduate of North Hardin High School and was a field medic in the U.S. Army.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Rader; a brother, Scott Rader; and an infant son, William Vaughn Rader.
Survivors include her three children, Elizabeth (Josh) Baughman, Lena (Lee) Gilliland and Eric (Kelli) Wood; her father, Mitch Rader; two brothers, Mike (Teri) Rader and Patrick W. (Cathy) Rader; a sister, Pamela (Russell) Amos; and five grandchildren, Andi, Weston, Garrett, Sylvia and Charlie.
A graveside service with military honors is at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020