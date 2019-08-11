Kathleen Mary Seldomridge, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born in Syracuse, New York, to Teresa E. and Athol B. Lalonde. She retired from the Fort Knox School System. Her passion was cooking with love to share with family and friends. After that, she enjoyed traveling, golfing, scrapbooking and playing dominoes.
She was a loving wife to John A. Seldomridge and a wonderful, caring mother to her children, Kathleen M. Bright (Robert), Lori A. Cracknell (Stuart) and Daniel E. Wehmeyer (Jackie); a stepmother to J. Alex Seldomridge (Dianna); a proud and loving grandmother to Nicole, Samantha, Ashley, Caitlin, James, Andrew, Kristin, Payton and Xander; and great-grandmother to Sabrina, Tony, Paully, Colt and Hazel; along with her brother, Joseph Lalonde (Randi); and sister, Cythia DiBruno (Dino). She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.
The family asks donations be made to the Pancreatic or Hosparus of Central Kentucky in memory of Kathleen M. Seldomridge.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2019