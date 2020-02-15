Kathleen McCamish, 86, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was the 1951 salutatorian of Flaherty High School and a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church for 58 years. All children were present for their parents 60th wedding anniversary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Everett McCamish.
She is survived by four daughters, Evelyn Marie and George Cox of Elizabethtown, Mary Charlene Carrion of Lexington, Loretta Jean McCamish of Rineyville and Delores Ann and Robert Wilson Jr. of Ovilla, Texas; four sons, J. Randall and Becky McCamish of Radcliff, Philip Wayne and Susan McCamish of Lexington, Indiana, Bernie Louis McCamish of Avon, Connecticut, and Patrick Eugene and Dawn McCamish of Lexington; 28 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday with a rosary service at 5:30 p.m. and continues after 10 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020