Kathryn Brittain Gibson, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home with family by her side.
She was a member of the First Christian Church and the Come Join Us Sunday School Class, she was a devout Christian. She retired as secretary for the Hardin County Road Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Mark Gibson; her father and mother, John Parks Brittain and Pearl Wolford Brittain; a sister, Trece Henderson; and a brother, Douglas Brittain.
Survivors include her two sons, Doug (Teresa) Gibson and Kent (Joyce) Gibson, and a daughter, Kathy Gibson, all of Elizabethtown. She also is survived by a sister, Virginia Payne; three grandchildren; and her caregiver, Robin Grey.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church or Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019