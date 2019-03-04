Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Sue "Kitty" Sparks. View Sign

Kathryn Sue "Kitty" Sparks, 88, formerly of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.



Mrs. Sparks was a successful business owner in the Vine Grove and Flaherty area during the 1960s.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Rufolo; and a grandson, Andy Baker.



Survivors include four children, Vicki Hall and her husband, Mike, of Louisville, Harvey A. Baker III of Stuart, Florida, and Diane Lewis and her husband, Bill, and Richard Thornton, all of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren, Patti Birch, Cindy Brown, Tiffany Rufolo, Alina Baker, Will Lewis, Damon Lewis, Patrick Thornton and Collin Thornton; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mrs. Sparks is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus.

