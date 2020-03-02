Kathy Anita Freeman, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Hardin County and loved caring for her family, doing crafts and sharing them with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alan M. and Mary Juanita Mobley Rickett; and two sisters, Sheryl Ann Edmondson and Terri Allan Bardwell.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William S. Freeman Jr.; two children, Zach Freeman and Kasey (Zach) Murphy, all of Elizabethtown; and two brothers, Mark (Carla) Rickett of Elizabethtown and John W. "Jack" (Nona) Rickett of Cave City.
There will be a private graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020