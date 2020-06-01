Kathy Asher
Kathy Asher, 56, of Elizabehtown, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Bowling Green and a member of St. James Catholic Church. Kathy was employed as a clerk at the Radcliff Police Department and formerly was employed by the Hardin County Attorney's office, Congressman Natcher's local office and various other physicians and attorneys. Her hobbies were working out, running, reading and later in life, she was an avid kayaker. She loved spending time at home with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Kitchens Meredith.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Asher; four daughters, Meredith McCoy (A.J.), Madison Asher, Brooke Asher and Brittney Asher, all of Elizabethtown; a son, Nick Asher (Leah) of Louisville; her father, Bennie Edward Meredith of Bowling Green; and a brother, Jeff Meredith of Bowling Green.

A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may go to gofundme.com/f/kathy-asher.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
