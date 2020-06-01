Kathy Asher, 56, of Elizabehtown, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Bowling Green and a member of St. James Catholic Church. Kathy was employed as a clerk at the Radcliff Police Department and formerly was employed by the Hardin County Attorney's office, Congressman Natcher's local office and various other physicians and attorneys. Her hobbies were working out, running, reading and later in life, she was an avid kayaker. She loved spending time at home with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Kitchens Meredith.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Asher; four daughters, Meredith McCoy (A.J.), Madison Asher, Brooke Asher and Brittney Asher, all of Elizabethtown; a son, Nick Asher (Leah) of Louisville; her father, Bennie Edward Meredith of Bowling Green; and a brother, Jeff Meredith of Bowling Green.
A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may go to gofundme.com/f/kathy-asher.
She was a native of Bowling Green and a member of St. James Catholic Church. Kathy was employed as a clerk at the Radcliff Police Department and formerly was employed by the Hardin County Attorney's office, Congressman Natcher's local office and various other physicians and attorneys. Her hobbies were working out, running, reading and later in life, she was an avid kayaker. She loved spending time at home with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Kitchens Meredith.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Asher; four daughters, Meredith McCoy (A.J.), Madison Asher, Brooke Asher and Brittney Asher, all of Elizabethtown; a son, Nick Asher (Leah) of Louisville; her father, Bennie Edward Meredith of Bowling Green; and a brother, Jeff Meredith of Bowling Green.
A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may go to gofundme.com/f/kathy-asher.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.