Katie Grisez, a sarcastic but brutally honest girl from Linwood, with a strong love for animals and sweet tea, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 21, from an unfortunate ATV accident.



Katie was born Dec. 8, 1998. She graduated from Hart County High School with the class of 2017. She was pursuing a nursing degree while working as a vet tech.



Katie is survived by her parents, Robert and Tracy Grisez; her two brothers, Weston (Shelby) Vance and Trevor Vance (Natalie Stout); her two nieces, Elayna Cardwell and Bryleigh Vance; her grandparents, Clifford and Patricia Weston; her grandmother, Maxine Baumer; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.



Because of Katie's strong love for animals, her family has asked for donations to ARK, Animal Rescue Kare, in Hart County.

