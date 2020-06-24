Keith Deshon Ware Jr.
Keith Deshon Ware Jr., 22, of Louisville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

He was a graduate of Doss High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Keith is survived by his wife, Autumn Katlin Ware; his mother, Melinda Haynes (Teon); his father, Keith Ware Sr. (Bridgette); three children, Kenzlie Ware, Ayla Ware and Kylan Miller; two brothers, Joshua and David Ware; four sisters, Shonice Ware, Amani Tucker and Israel and Gabriel Haynes; his grandmother, Trecia Walker; and his great-grandmother, Marie Ware.

The funeral will be private because of the limited persons allowed in social distancing restrictions. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- Central in Radcliff.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
