Kelly Lee DeLong

Obituary
Kelly Lee DeLong, 46, of Glendale, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at her residence.

Survivors include four children, Christopher Ryan, Michael Ryan, Sierra Ryan and Mikayla Newcomb; three sisters, Tammy Carman, Pam Dosier and Santy Masure; three grandchildren, Kaiden Rhodes, Christian Rhodes and Lucas Newcomb; and her companion, Pete Gesior.

The funeral will be held at a later date in Rainelle, West Virginia.

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019
