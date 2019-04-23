Kelly Lee DeLong, 46, of Glendale, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at her residence.
Survivors include four children, Christopher Ryan, Michael Ryan, Sierra Ryan and Mikayla Newcomb; three sisters, Tammy Carman, Pam Dosier and Santy Masure; three grandchildren, Kaiden Rhodes, Christian Rhodes and Lucas Newcomb; and her companion, Pete Gesior.
The funeral will be held at a later date in Rainelle, West Virginia.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019