Kelly Ray Zilisch
Kelly Ray Zilisch, 53, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Waukegan, Illinois, and was a retired staff sergeant for the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, DAV, NRA, American Legion Post No. 113, and Outdoors with Limits Bernheim Chapter.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ginger Zilisch.

He is survived by his wife of seven years, Jennifer Rutherford Zilisch; two children, Cory S. (Jade) Zilisch of Louisville and Florian Zilisch of Radcliff; three stepchildren, Skylar, Jillian, and Ty Stephan all of Elizabethtown; his parents, Raymond and Terry Zilisch of Cecilia; four brothers, B.J., Joseph, Shawn, and Brennan Zilisch; four sisters, Morgan and Raylynn Zilisch, Tracy Zilisch Gibbs, and Brittani Sandoval; and a granddaughter, Adalie Zilisch.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 6 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
