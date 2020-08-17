Kenneth "Skeeter" Raymond Mahoney Sr., 74, of Homeland, Georgia, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Waycross, Georgia.
He was born June 9, 1946, in Hardin County to the late James Fredrick Mahoney and Anna Mae Davis Mahoney. He was a faithful member of the Homeland Church of God of Prophecy. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and loved to travel. He was always there to lend a helping hand.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Francis Mahoney, three brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Mahoney; his children, Kenneth "Kenny" Mahoney Jr. and his wife, Regina, Melissa Carol "Sissy" Mahoney and Susie Faye "Fancy" Mahoney; grandchildren, Kenneth "Trint" Mahoney III, Clayton Reese Mahoney and Lynnsie Mae Mahoney; two brothers, Jerry Mahoney and Robbie Mahoney; a sister, Sheila Tatum; and a number of nieces and nephews. He helped raise Carl Horne and Dallas Shermer.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Homeland Church of God of Prophecy. The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial follows in Homeland Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry atshepardfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia.