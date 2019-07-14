Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Earl Downs. View Sign Service Information Hager Funeral Home 633 Bland Street Brandenburg , KY 40108 (270)-422-2132 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Earl Downs, 69, of Muldraugh, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Baptist Health in Louisville.



Kenneth was born January 12, 1950, the son of Roy Lee (Bud) and Lorene Wilkins Downs, who both preceded him in death.



Kenny was a 1968 graduate of Meade County High School. He joined the U.S. Army on July 8, 1969 attending basic training at Fort Knox. He proudly served as a medic at Landstuhl Hospital in Germany. He served there until the end of his tour June 29, 1971. He worked for civil service at Fort Knox from June 1, 1979 until his retirement on September 29, 2012. He loved history, reading and playing trivial pursuit, but most of all he loved his family.



Kenneth is survived by his brothers and sisters; Shirley Freeman of Villa Rica, Georgia, Peggy Downs, Darlene (Gary) Medley, Albert (Penny) Downs, all of Brandenburg, Mike Downs and Donnie Downs, both of Muldraugh, Gary Downs of Louisville, Sandy Wethington and Mark Downs, both of Elizabethtown; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Keeping with Kenny's wishes, cremation was chosen with a private graveside service at Buck Grove Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, PDJF, PO Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or by going to



