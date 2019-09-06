Kenneth Earl McKinney

Kenneth Earl McKinney, 76, of Eastview, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.

He was retired as a minister for the United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Ministerial Conference of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Halloween McKinney; his parents, Earl and Alta Burrow McKinney; a sister, Diane McKinney; and an infant brother.

Survivors include his three daughters, Tanya Brady (Rayfus), Stephanie McKinney (Ernie Smith) and Larisa McKinney; two brothers, Roger and Phil McKinney; a sister, Darlene McKinney; and eight grandchildren, Amanda, Lucas, Candice, Sydney, Cameo, LaFayette, Rapheal and Shealyn.

A celebration of his life is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at his home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 7, 2019
