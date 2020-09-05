Kenneth Eugene Garman, 85, of Summersville, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.



He was born in Elizabethtown to Raymond and Clara Scott Garman. He was a bee keeper for more than 50 years and many knew him as the 'Bee Guy.'



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Scott Garman, who died June 2016; and his parents.



He is survived by his loving dog, Kenna; and numerous friends.



A graveside service is at noon Friday, Sept. 11, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kevin Kenady and Pastor Fred Kelly officiating.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.



Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to the Kentucky State Beekeepers Association, 590 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Unit 664, Radcliff, KY 40159.



