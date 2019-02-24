Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth F. Gibson. View Sign

Kenneth F. Gibson, 90, of Magnolia, reunited with the love of his life, Rita Gibson, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.



He was a member of Our Lady Mercy Catholic Church and retired from Crucible Magnetics in Elizabethtown after 25 years of service.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Brey Gibson; his parents, Dave and Myrtle Farmer Gibson; and three brothers, Jesse, Orval and Dorman Lee Gibson.



He is survived by three daughters, Eugenia (Billy Dale) Butler of Sonora, Venita (Bruce) Hawkins of Buffalo and Viola (Walter) Hawkins of Summersville; three sons, Kenneth Ray (Shelia) Gibson, Joey (Karen) Gibson, all of Campbellsville, and Dorman (Debbie) Gibson of Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Burial follows in Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery near Buffalo.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and cotinues after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.



