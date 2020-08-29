Kenneth Holmes Goodman, 89, of Eastview, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was retired from General Electric, where he worked for 37 years. He was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and was an active hunter, fisherman and farmer.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Laymond Goodman and Kenneth E. "Buddy" Goodman; his parents, Clive Walter and Sybil Florence Sadler Goodman; and four brothers, Walter, Harold, Jimmy and Teddy Goodman.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Carolyn M. Barnes Goodman; three sons, Raymond Goodman (Becky), Clive Alan Goodman (Barbara) and Roy Goodman; three daughters, Diana Kerr (Richard), Kelly Hatter (Todd) and Karen Mowen (Tim); two brothers, Doyle Goodman (Joyce) and Howard Goodman (Faye); two sisters, Mary Martin and Dorothy Barnes; 14 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Lung Association
or the American Diabetes Association
.
To leave an online condolence or light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.