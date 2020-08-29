1/1
Kenneth Holmes Goodman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Holmes Goodman, 89, of Eastview, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was retired from General Electric, where he worked for 37 years. He was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and was an active hunter, fisherman and farmer.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Laymond Goodman and Kenneth E. "Buddy" Goodman; his parents, Clive Walter and Sybil Florence Sadler Goodman; and four brothers, Walter, Harold, Jimmy and Teddy Goodman.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Carolyn M. Barnes Goodman; three sons, Raymond Goodman (Becky), Clive Alan Goodman (Barbara) and Roy Goodman; three daughters, Diana Kerr (Richard), Kelly Hatter (Todd) and Karen Mowen (Tim); two brothers, Doyle Goodman (Joyce) and Howard Goodman (Faye); two sisters, Mary Martin and Dorothy Barnes; 14 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Lung Association or the American Diabetes Association.

To leave an online condolence or light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral
01:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved