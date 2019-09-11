Kenneth L. Roberts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. Roberts.
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth L Roberts, 53, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Owensboro to James and Aline Jackson Roberts. He was an employee of Elizabethtown Public Works.
He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Donetta Roberts of Eastview; two sons, Kenneth Lee Roberts Jr. and Anthony Scott Roberts of Cecilia; a stepdaughter, Nicki (Jim) Rosati of Louisville; two sisters, Linda (Courtland) Buck of Owensboro and Barbara (David) Sutton of Hawesville; and two brothers, Charlie Swihart of Hawesville and Ricky (Cheryl) Roberts of Ivor, Virginia.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Darrell Butler officiating. Burial follows in Thrasher Cemetery in Lewisport.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.