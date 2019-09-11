Kenneth L Roberts, 53, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Owensboro to James and Aline Jackson Roberts. He was an employee of Elizabethtown Public Works.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donetta Roberts of Eastview; two sons, Kenneth Lee Roberts Jr. and Anthony Scott Roberts of Cecilia; a stepdaughter, Nicki (Jim) Rosati of Louisville; two sisters, Linda (Courtland) Buck of Owensboro and Barbara (David) Sutton of Hawesville; and two brothers, Charlie Swihart of Hawesville and Ricky (Cheryl) Roberts of Ivor, Virginia.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Darrell Butler officiating. Burial follows in Thrasher Cemetery in Lewisport.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019