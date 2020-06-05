Kenneth Ray Preston
Kenneth Ray Preston, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.

Mr. Preston was born April 17, 1934, in Breckenridge County. He was drafted into the Army in 1956. In 1959, he married his sweetheart, Evelyn, and remained by her side for 61 years. He was employed at Louisville Cooperage for 26 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and took great pride in his family and in his faith. He served as a deacon and taught Sunday school for many years at Pole Ridge Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lottie, and his father, Herbert; four brothers, Strother J. Preston, Harold B. Preston (Dorothy), Junior C. Preston (Lovera) and Earl D. Preston (Myra); and a sister, Verda Ree Roberts (Allen).

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Evelyn Preston and his two sons, Joel Preston (Tina) and Kenny Preston (Carolyn) of Elizabethtown. He also leaves four grandchildren, Jesse Preston (Megan), Meredith McMillen (Chris), Julius Rohmer and Sophia Preston; and two great-grandchildren, Wesley Preston, age 5, and Henry Preston (born June 5, 2020, on the day of his passing).

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. The funeral will be presided by his nephew, the Rev. Keith Preston.

Visitation is from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to one-third occupancy.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.
