Kenneth Ray Thomas, 78, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Kenny was born June 1, 1941, in Louisville, to the late Willie D. and Frances Thomas. Kenny was a 1959 graduate of Glendale High School. He was a member of Hodgenville United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Kentucky Colonel. He was retired from Houchens Industries after 41 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and farmer.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Delores Schmitt; and a niece, Linda Morgan Duncan.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Carol Enlow Thomas; a daughter, Kenna Diane (Todd) Morris of Buffalo; and a son, David Wilson (Jennifer) Thomas of Hodgenville. He also is survived by his five grandchildren whom he loved so much, Ty Morris, Evan Morris, Caden Thomas, Cooper Thomas and Kenley Snow Thomas; two brothers, Willie D. (Ruth) Thomas and Michael (Glenda) Thomas, and a sister, Christine Fox, all of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Bruce Fox officiating. Burial follows in Buffalo Cemetery.



Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

